1 dead, 16 lorry passengers taken to hospital after PIE accident

SINGAPORE: A passenger of a lorry died and another 16 passengers were taken to a hospital after an accident on Tuesday (Apr 20) morning.

Police say they were alerted to the accident at about 6am.

The lorry had collided with a stationary tipper truck along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi Airport at the Jalan Bahar exit, said the police.

An accident involving a lorry and a stationary tipper truck along the PIE on Apr 20, 2021. (Photo: Thomas Oh)

The driver of the lorry has been arrested for careless driving causing death. (Photo: Thomas Oh)

Seventeen lorry passengers - two of whom were unconscious - were taken to the hospital. A 33-year-old passenger later died from his injuries.

The 36-year-old lorry driver was arrested for careless driving causing death, said the police.



CNA reader Thomas Oh, who was at the scene, said he saw some workers sitting by the road shoulder and some inside the lorry, waiting for help.

Some of the injured appeared to be bleeding and had head injuries. Some were "screaming in pain", he said.

A screengrab of a video of an accident involving a lorry and a stationary tipper truck along the PIE on Apr 20, 2021. (Video: Watson Wong)

Police investigations are ongoing.



