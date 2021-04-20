1 dead, 16 lorry passengers taken to hospital after PIE accident
SINGAPORE: A passenger of a lorry died and another 16 passengers were taken to a hospital after an accident on Tuesday (Apr 20) morning.
Police say they were alerted to the accident at about 6am.
The lorry had collided with a stationary tipper truck along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi Airport at the Jalan Bahar exit, said the police.
Seventeen lorry passengers - two of whom were unconscious - were taken to the hospital. A 33-year-old passenger later died from his injuries.
The 36-year-old lorry driver was arrested for careless driving causing death, said the police.
CNA reader Thomas Oh, who was at the scene, said he saw some workers sitting by the road shoulder and some inside the lorry, waiting for help.
Some of the injured appeared to be bleeding and had head injuries. Some were "screaming in pain", he said.
Police investigations are ongoing.
This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.