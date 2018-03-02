Lorry catches fire along Changi North Crescent

SINGAPORE: A lorry caught fire along Changi North Crescent on Friday (Mar 2).

A video circulating online shows the front of the lorry engulfed in flames and thick smoke is seen billowing from the lorry.

Several Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were at the scene putting out the fire.

According to SCDF, they were alerted to the incident at around 2pm and eventually extinguished the fire using two water jets.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, added SCDF.





