Lorry catches fire near Tuas Checkpoint; causes heavy traffic, lane closures

SINGAPORE: A lorry caught fire near Tuas Checkpoint on Friday afternoon (May 25), causing heavy traffic and lane closures, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

In a Facebook post at 5pm, ICA said that the incident along Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim Road was causing heavy departure traffic at Tuas Checkpoint.

The fire was extinguished by the Singapore Civil Defence Force at about 3.50pm, it added.

SCDF told Channel NewsAsia that it responded to the incident at the location at 3.25pm.

The fire was extinguished by SCDF using two water jets.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

SCDF at the scene after a lorry caught fire near Tuas Checkpoint on Friday (May 25). (Photo: Facebook/Chris Lee)

The incident caused two out of three lanes for departing buses and lorries leading to Tuas Checkpoint to be closed, ICA said, as it advised commuters to expect traffic build up and delays.

In an update at 6pm, ICA said that two lanes were still closed and that traffic remained heavy.

Meanwhile, commuters affected by the delays posted photos of the badly burnt lorry, as well as the traffic build-up.

One Facebook user named Kelvin Tan commented on the ICA update, saying that he had been "stuck" 1.7km away from the Checkpoint for at least an hour.

In another update at 7pm, ICA said that traffic towards the Checkpoint continued to be heavy.

However, only one lane remained closed "due to debris from the earlier fire incident", it said.

At around 8pm, ICA said that "all lanes for departing buses and lorries leading to Tuas checkpoint" were open, adding that traffic, however, remained heavy.



