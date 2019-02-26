Lorry driver arrested after road rage incident along Jalan Eunos

SINGAPORE: A lorry driver involved in a road rage incident with a cyclist along Jalan Eunos has been arrested, the police said in a news release on Tuesday (Feb 26).

The driver, 32, allegedly veered into the cyclist's lane and forced him off the road. He was arrested for committing a rash act endangering the personal safety of others.



Advertisement

The 55-year-old cyclist, who allegedly punched the lorry driver after being confronted, is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt, the police added.

A video of the altercation has been widely circulated online.



The police said they were alerted to the incident on Sunday at about 10.30am, adding that the dispute started after the lorry driver overtook the cyclist on the road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the 30-second video, the driver could be seen charging towards the cyclist with an object in his right hand.

He landed on the ground after the cyclist hit him in the face before pedalling off.

If found guilty, the lorry driver could be jailed up to six months and/or fined up to S$2,500.

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt could be jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to S$5,000.

“Rash driving or riding is dangerous and could result in serious or fatal traffic accidents,” the police said.

“All motorists are urged to drive safely and strictly abide to traffic rules and regulations. The police will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who choose to endanger the safety of other road users.”

This is the second recent viral video of a road rage incident involving a cyclist and a lorry driver.

Last December, a cyclist was caught on camera hitting a lorry's side mirror. The lorry driver then appeared to sideswipe the cyclist with his vehicle.

Both face charges in court over the incident.