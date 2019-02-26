Lorry driver arrested after road rage incident along Jalan Eunos

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old lorry driver involved in a road rage incident with a cyclist along Jalan Eunos has been arrested, the police said on Tuesday (Feb 26).

The driver, who allegedly veered into the cyclist's lane and forced him off the road, was arrested for committing a rash act endangering the personal safety of others, police said.



The 55-year-old cyclist, who allegedly punched the lorry driver after being confronted, is assisting the police with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt, it added in the news release.

The police were alerted to the incident at about 10.30am on Sunday, it said. A video of the incident has since been widely circulated online.

The police said the dispute between the two began after the lorry driver overtook the cyclist on the road.

After forcing the cyclist off the road, the lorry driver alighted the vehicle to confront the cyclist, who then allegedly punched the driver in the face.

In the 30-second video, the driver could be seen charging towards the cyclist with an object in his right hand.

He landed onto the ground after the cyclist hit him in the face. The cyclist then pedalled off.

If found guilty, the lorry driver could be jailed up to six months and/or fined up to S$2,500.

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt could be jailed up to two years and/or fined up to S$5,000.

“Rash driving or riding is dangerous and could result in serious or fatal traffic accidents,” police said.

“All motorists are urged to drive safely and strictly abide to traffic rules and regulations. The Police will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who choose to endanger the safety of other road users.”