Lorry driver jailed for punching e-scooter rider in road rage incident

SINGAPORE: A lorry driver who punched an electric scooter rider repeatedly in the face in a case of road rage was sentenced to 30 days' jail on Tuesday (Sep 10).

Tan Kok Kheng, 52, had assaulted 31-year-old Muhammad Syukor Roslan in front of his daughter after a near-collision.

He then picked up the e-scooter and threw it on the ground, causing damage of S$300.

Tan pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt, with another charge of mischief taken into consideration.

The court heard that the incident occurred on the afternoon of Apr 10, 2017, at a Y-junction along Choa Chu Kang Road into Teck Whye Lane.

Mr Syukor was riding his e-scooter along Choa Chu Kang Road with his daughter riding pillion after picking her up from school.

As he came to the junction turning into Teck Whye Lane, Mr Syukor noticed Tan. He stopped his e-scooter and raised his hand, asking Tan to give way.

As the lorry appeared to be slowing down, Mr Syukor thought Tan was giving way to him and accelerated his e-scooter to cross the junction.

BOTH ACCELERATED, BRAKED TO AVOID COLLISION

However, Tan accelerated his lorry as well, and both men had to apply their brakes to avoid a collision.

Tan alighted from his lorry and confronted Mr Syukor, who told Tan that he had a child riding pillion and that was why he did not wait to cross the junction.

Tan did not reply and instead punched Mr Syukor's face at least four times, according to court documents. Mr Syukor's daughter cried, distressed by the assault.

Tan then lifted the e-scooter and threw it on the ground, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Wei Liang.

A man who saw the incident called the police asking them to "come fast" as the e-scooter rider's child was "traumatised".



Mr Syukor sought treatment at a polyclinic, saying he felt pain on his forehead and cheek.

Tan compensated the victim S$1,000 for his medical expenses and S$300 for the damage to the e-scooter.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed for up to two years, fined a maximum S$5,000, or both.