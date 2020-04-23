Lorry driver killed in accident involving three vehicles at a Yio Chu Kang Road traffic junction

SINGAPORE: A 58-year-old man was killed and three others were injured on Tuesday (Apr 21) night in an accident involving a lorry, a ComfortDelGro taxi and a car at a Yio Chu Kang Road traffic junction.

The police said they were alerted shortly after 9pm on Tuesday, to an accident at the junction of Phillips Avenue, Yio Chu Kang Road and Serangoon North Avenue 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lorry driver involved in the crash was found “lying motionless” at the location and was later pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic at the scene.

According to dash cam footage circulating online, a lorry was seen dashing through a traffic junction when the traffic lights were not in its favour.

A yellow taxi crashed into the lorry, sending both vehicles spinning. People were seen coming to the aid of those involved in the accident.

Dash cam footage circulating online showed the moment the accident took place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A close-up video of the taxi after the incident showed the front of the vehicle mangled.

"At the time of the accident, our taxi was travelling straight with the traffic light in his favour when the lorry came at the perpendicular and collided into it," Ms Tammy Tan, group chief corporate communications officer of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited said in response to CNA's queries.



A 50-year-old female passenger in the lorry was conscious when she was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the police added.

Also taken to the same hospital were a 56-year-old taxi driver and his 57-year-old female passenger. Both were conscious at the time.

ComfortDelGro said it was in touch with both the driver and passenger, and would assist them.

It added: "We are saddened to learn of the demise of the lorry driver."

The company is also assisting the police with their ongoing investigations.

