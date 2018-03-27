Lorry driver nabbed after hit-and-run accident in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old lorry driver was arrested on Tuesday (Mar 27) for his suspected involvement in a hit-and-run accident in Ang Mo Kio, the police said in a news release.

Preliminary investigations found that the lorry driver did not have a licence and had driven the vehicle without the owner’s consent, the police said.

The accident, which involved a lorry and two cars, happened along Ang Mo Kio Street 44 towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on Sunday night.

Following the accident, the lorry driver failed to stop his vehicle to render assistance and fled the scene, the police said.

A 45-year-old car driver was injured and taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Photos of the accident posted by Facebook user Michael Ng on Monday show a badly wrecked car that had crashed into a sign post and tree. A video Mr Ng posted also showed a lorry speeding away from the scene.

Mr Ng said in the Facebook post that he was injured during the accident, and thanked several people he said had helped him.

“The very first gentleman on scene, Kevin, who lent me his phone to call my next of kin, those who offered tissues for my bleeding, water, helped to retrieve my personal belongings from the wreckage, and especially the medically trained couple who rendered crucial assistance before the ambulance arrived,” Mr Ng wrote. “I did not get the chance to know your names but I am very grateful for all the help rendered. Thank you,” he added.

‎Motorists who are involved in accidents must stop and render necessary assistance such as calling for an ambulance to attend to any injured party, the police said in its release on Tuesday.

“If the vehicle owner is not present at the scene, the motorist should take reasonable steps to inform the owner of the accident such as leaving a note on the windscreen of the damaged vehicle,” the release said.

Unless the motorist is able to establish contact with the vehicle owner, the motorist should lodge a police report as soon as it is practical to do so within 24 hours.

Motorists who fail to do so may be fined up to S$3,000 or jailed up to a year. For a second or subsequent conviction, the penalties are increased to a maximum of S$5,000 or up to two years in jail.

Those convicted of dangerous driving will have their licences disqualified and face a fine of up to S$5,000 and up to one year's jail. In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the motorist could be fined up to S$10,000 and jailed for up to two years.