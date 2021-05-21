Lorry driver pinned in vehicle for nearly an hour after accident at Toh Guan Road

SINGAPORE: Two men were taken to hospital after an accident between a van and a lorry at Toh Guan Road on Friday (May 21) morning.

The accident left the lorry driver pinned in his vehicle for nearly an hour while Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) rescuers worked to free him.

SCDF said they received a call for assistance at 10.15am regarding the accident, which took place after the junction of Toh Guan Road and Toh Guan Road East.

Emergency responders from Jurong and Clementi Fire Stations were dispatched to the scene.

The lorry’s cabin was crushed inwards, pinning the driver in his seat, with both his legs “severely trapped” at the floor area near the accelerator and brake pedals, said SCDF.

The driver of the van had “self-evacuated” and was assessed by a paramedic before he was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

“Due to the intricacy of the rescue operation, rescuers from SCDF's elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were also dispatched to the scene.

“Within the confined space in the lorry, DART rescuers manoeuvred delicately, using a slew of hydraulic rescue equipment to cut through the crushed cabin to access the trapped driver. A paramedic was also actively monitoring the driver’s vital signs throughout the rescue operation,” said SCDF.

The entire rescue operation took almost an hour. The lorry driver was conscious throughout the operation and was taken to National University Hospital.

The police said the accident involved two male drivers, aged 25 and 26. Investigations are ongoing.