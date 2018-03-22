Lorry driver in Port Dickson accident which killed 4 Singaporeans claims trial

PORT DICKSON: The lorry driver in the Port Dickson accident that killed four Singaporeans has claimed trial in a Magistrate's Court to four charges of causing death by reckless driving.



P Mani, 54, was behind the wheel when his lorry crushed the Singapore-registered Honda Stream on Jan 3. Two other cars and a motorcycle were hit by the lorry as well.

Maimunah Sapari, 51, and her daughters - 24-year-old Nur Amalina and 18-year-old Dayana Sarah - died on the spot. The driver of the car, Maimunah's husband Rosli Samad, 54, died on the way to hospital.

If found guilty, Mani will face a jail term of up to 10 years, as well as a fine up to RM20,000 (S$6,700).



The court set a bail of RM32,000 and ordered for Mani's driving licence to be suspended.

The case will be heard next on Apr 16. Mani is unrepresented.

