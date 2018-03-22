Lorry driver in Port Dickson accident which killed 4 Singaporeans claims trial

Lorry driver in Port Dickson accident which killed 4 Singaporeans claims trial

Port Dickson car accident
Four people were killed when a Singapore-registered car was crushed by a lorry at Port Dickson on Wednesday (Jan 3). Photos of the accident were circulated on social media.
PORT DICKSON: The lorry driver in the Port Dickson accident that killed four Singaporeans has claimed trial in a Magistrate's Court to four charges of causing death by reckless driving. 

P Mani, 54, was behind the wheel when his lorry crushed the Singapore-registered Honda Stream on Jan 3. Two other cars and a motorcycle were hit by the lorry as well. 

Maimunah Sapari, 51, and her daughters - 24-year-old Nur Amalina and 18-year-old Dayana Sarah - died on the spot. The driver of the car, Maimunah's husband Rosli Samad, 54, died on the way to hospital. 

If found guilty, Mani will face a jail term of up to 10 years, as well as a fine up to RM20,000 (S$6,700).

The court set a bail of RM32,000 and ordered for Mani's driving licence to be suspended. 

The case will be heard next on Apr 16. Mani is unrepresented. 

