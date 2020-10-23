Los Amigos bar at Circular Road ordered to close again after repeatedly breaching COVID-19 safety measures

SINGAPORE: Authorities have ordered a bar located at Circular Road to temporarily close, for a second time, after it was found breaching COVID-19 safety measures again.

On Oct 10, officers found a group of eight customers at Los Amigos in breach of safe management measures, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in a media release.

Customers from different groups were also sitting and standing less than one metre apart at the bar.



"This is not the first time that enforcement actions had been taken against Los Amigos for breaches of safety management measures," said URA.

In July, Los Amigos was fined and ordered to close for 10 days. Despite this, URA said "repeated, multiple breaches" of safety measures were still found.

"The operator has been informed that this is unacceptable," said the authority.

Los Amigos has been ordered to close for 20 days, starting on Oct 21.

OTHER RESTAURANTS FINED FOR BREACHING SAFETY MEASURES

Three other F&B outlets were also fined for breaching COVID-19 safety measures, said URA.



Forum Seafood Village Restaurant at Boat Quay and Xiang Signature at Liang Seah Street allowed a group of more than five customers into their restaurants. Both were fined S$1,000 each.

Another F&B outlet at Robertson Quay, Kanpai 789, was also fined S$2,000 for repeat offences.

URA said that actions have been taken against errant patrons, with 13 people fined S$300 each.

"We urge patrons to be socially responsible and observe the safety management measures," said URA.

It added that it will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against both patrons and operators that do not comply with the measures.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to amend the locations of two of the establishments. The first was erroneously stated. For the second, URA clarified that while checks were taking place in the Boat Quay area, one of the establishments found to be breaching safety measures is located elsewhere.

