Los Amigos bar at Clarke Quay ordered to close again after repeatedly breaching COVID-19 safety measures

SINGAPORE: Authorities have ordered a bar in Clarke Quay to temporarily close, for a second time, after it was found breaching COVID-19 safety measures again.

On Oct 10, officers found a group of eight customers at Los Amigos in breach of safe management measures, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in a media release.

Customers from different groups were also sitting and standing less than one metre apart at the bar.



"This is not the first time that enforcement actions had been taken against Los Amigos for breaches of safety management measures," said URA.

In July, Los Amigos was fined and ordered to close for 10 days. Despite this, URA said "repeated, multiple breaches" of safety measures were still found.

"The operator has been informed that this is unacceptable," said the authority.

Los Amigos has been ordered to close for 20 days, starting on Oct 21.

RESTAURANTS AT BOAT QUAY FINED FOR BREACHING SAFETY MEASURES

Two other F&B outlets in the Boat Quay area were also found breaching COVID-19 safety measures and fined S$1,000 each.

Both Forum Seafood Village Restaurant and Xiang Signature allowed a group of more than five customers into their restaurants, said URA.

Another F&B outlet at Robertson Quay, Kanpai 789, was also fined S$2,000 for repeat offences.

URA said that actions have been taken against errant patrons, with 13 people fined S$300 each.

"We urge patrons to be socially responsible and observe the safety management measures," said URA.

It added that it will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against both patrons and operators that do not comply with the measures.

