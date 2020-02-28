Lotte Choco Pie Banana recalled over undeclared almond allergen

SINGAPORE: Lotte’s Choco Pie Banana has been recalled due to the presence of an undeclared almond allergen.

Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release on Friday (Feb 28) that it directed the importer, Sing Long Foodstuff Trading, to recall the product following an alert from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The affected product is the Lotte Choco Pie Banana 12-pack, made in South Korea. It has an expiry date of Nov 4, 2020.

The recall is ongoing, SFA said.

Consumers who have purchased the product and who are allergic to tree nuts such as almonds and other nut products should not consume it, SFA said.

“The presence of this allergen (almonds) does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those who are allergic to tree nuts (such as almonds) and nuts products,” it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Consumers may contact the importer for enquiries and for exchange or refund of products.