Lotte takes over liquor, tobacco concession at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: South Korean travel retailer Lotte Duty Free has taken over the liquor and tobacco concession at Changi Airport, making it the first time a new operator has helmed this key concession since DFS Group in 1981.

Renovation works for Lotte’s stores at Changi Airport will take place in phases once "circuit breaker" restrictions are lifted, said Changi Airport Group (CAG) in a media release on Tuesday (Jun 9).

Lotte was awarded the concession tender by CAG in October after DFS - which had been selling duty-free liquor and tobacco at Changi since 1981 - announced it would not renew its concession.

Lotte's six-year contract covers all 18 liquor and tobacco stores across Changi’s four terminals, spanning more than 8,000 sq m of retail space.

Singapore exited its circuit breaker period on Jun 1, with measures to be progressively lifted in three phases.

Renovation works will begin for an initial five shops in the arrival and departure wings at Terminals 1 and 3 once the circuit breaker measures are lifted, said CAG.

Lotte will eventually offer more than 3,000 tax- and duty-free wines and spirits, including special and limited-edition whiskies and cognacs, exclusive labels, a dedicated collection highlighting brands from Singapore and Korea, as well as non-alcoholic beverages, said CAG.

CAG did not provide an estimated timeline for the opening of Lotte's physical store.

Ahead of the opening of the stores, however, consumers can purchase items from Lotte on Changi Airport’s duty-free e-commerce platform, iShopChangi.com, said CAG.

"The world of travel retail is constantly evolving, and with e-commerce growing exponentially in the current climate, we are positive that this new partnership will bring about a transformation to Changi’s core liquor and tobacco concession," said Ms Lim Peck Hoon, executive vice-president, commercial, at CAG.