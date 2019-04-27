Police say 'nothing incriminating' found after 'loud sounds' reported at Orchard, Bukit Timah

SINGAPORE: "Loud sounds" were reported in various parts of Singapore on Saturday morning (Apr 27), including the Orchard Road and Bukit Timah area, prompting the police to look into the matter.

Checks on the ground, however, found "nothing incriminating", said the police. "There have been no abnormalities and injuries reported."



The sounds were heard at around 11.30am at various locations at Orchard and Bukit Timah, the police said in a Facebook post.



However, some Facebook users said the sounds were also heard in other parts of Singapore, including Toa Payoh, Marine Parade, Sembawang, Bukit Batok and Tampines.



Mr Andy Wong, a resident at River Valley Close told CNA that he heard three loud "explosions" between 11.30am and noon.

The impact shook the windows at his 20th floor unit, said the 44-year-old marketing manager.

"I walked to the window, expecting to see black smoke or people running ... (but) nothing," said Mr Wong.

He added that his neighbours also messaged him, asking him if he heard the sounds.



Commenting on the police's Facebook post, some residents reported similar experiences.

"Ya 3 times it happened at Marine Parade so far. It also came with strong vibrations ... my windows rattled each time!" said Solomon De Albuquerque.



Others said they thought it was the sound of thunder.

"I thought was thunder and felt the ground shake a little," said Trina Liu.



Added Facebook user Loh Raymond: "Heard it in Queenstown too, thought it was thunder."



The police said anyone with more information can call their hotline at 1800 255 0000.

Information can also be submitted online via www.police.gov.sg/iwitness or through the SGSecure app.



All information will be kept confidential, said the police.