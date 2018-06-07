Love Child Organics baby food recalled over packaging defects: AVA

SINGAPORE: Baby food products by Canadian brand Love Child Organics have been recalled due to packaging defects, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said on Thursday (Jun 7), citing an alert by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The defects may allow "spoilage microorganisms" to enter, AVA said.



The food products implicated, also known as baby food pouches, involve those with best before dates up to and including May 25, 2019, and come in seven different flavours: Thanksgiving dinner with veggies and turkey, veggie casserole with lentils and quinoa, ratatouille with lentils and white beans, pumpkin risotto with spinach and chickpeas, hearty Bolognese, mango chicken stew and vegetarian chilli with sweet potato and kale.

"As a precautionary measure, the importer has voluntarily recalled the implicated products from sale. The recall has been completed," AVA said. "Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised to not consume them."

