Online love scam victim arrested by police over forged cashier's orders

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of using two forged cashier's orders totalling more than S$600,000, the police said in a news release on Thursday (Oct 17).

Last Thursday, the police were alerted after the forged cashier's orders were presented at a bank.

The woman was arrested on Tuesday, and a third cashier's order - also believed to be forged - was found in her possession.

Based on preliminary investigations, the woman is believed to be a victim of an Internet love scam, said the police.

"She received the forged cashier’s orders via post from her online friend after she had agreed to deposit them into her bank account," said the police.

"The online friend had claimed that the cashier’s orders were payment from his business partner and needed help as he has no bank account in Singapore.

"Another cashier’s order valued at S$442,371, believed to be also forged, was found in her possession," they added.

Prior to this, the woman "purportedly transferred about S$80,000 to her online friend since 2018" as he had claimed to be facing financial difficulties, said the authorities.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of abetment with conspiracy to forge a valuable security under Section 467 read with Section 109 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224 could be jailed for up to 15 years and fined.

The police also warned that Internet love scams "continue to be a crime of concern".

They advised members of the public to be wary of strangers online and warned people not to receive or transfer money to or on behalf of strangers.