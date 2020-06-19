Low Thia Khiang ‘recovering steadily’, says WP chief Pritam Singh after visit

SINGAPORE: Former Workers' Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang is "recovering steadily", said the party's current leader Pritam Singh after visiting him on Friday (Jun 19), as Singapore began the second phase of its reopening.



"I visited Mr Low at his home this evening to see how he was doing after his bad fall in April," said Mr Singh in a Facebook post.

He said that previously he had to speak with Mr Low on the phone due to the COVID-19 "circuit breaker" restrictions.

"Mr Low is recovering steadily, but as advised by doctors, has been told not to rush his recovery," said Mr Singh.

"For a man of his drive and sense of purpose, I can imagine this advice is difficult for him to abide by! But in view of the seriousness of his injuries, he is sticking to the doctor's orders.

"Mr Low is touched and grateful for all the words of concern and support, and thanks everyone."

Both Mr Low, 61, and Mr Singh, 42, are Members of Parliament for Aljunied GRC.



After a fall at home on Apr 30, Mr Low was warded in the intensive care unit and treated for a head injury. He was discharged on May 21.





