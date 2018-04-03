Lower off-peak toll charges at Second Link

SINGAPORE: Off-peak toll charges at the Second Link in Tuas were reduced from Apr 1, said the Land Transport Authority in a news release on Monday (Apr 2).



The changes come nearly two months after it was first announced on Feb 9 by Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, following Malaysia's move to reduce tolls during off-peak periods.

The reduction in toll charges is in line with Singapore's long-standing policy of matching Malaysia's toll adjustments.



Mr Khaw said he hoped the move will "encourage some road users to shift out of the peak hour period", which will then ease congestion at the Causeway.



Off-peak hours are between 10am and 3pm, and between 11pm and 5am.



Singapore’s toll charges for all vehicles, except motorcycles, leaving and entering the Republic through Tuas Checkpoint will be reduced by more than 85 per cent during the off-peak hours, the LTA announced previously.



