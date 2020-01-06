LRT stalls during morning rush hour, leaving commuters stranded

SINGAPORE: Some commuters on the Bukit Panjang LRT were left stranded after their train stalled during morning rush hour on Monday (Jan 6).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 7.40am from a member of the public over a stalled LRT train.

The train was stuck between Bangkit and Fajar stations.

When SCDF arrived, the passengers were being transferred onto another train by SMRT staff and taken to Fajar station, said SCDF, adding that their assistance was not required.

There were no official posts about the incident on SMRT's Facebook page or Twitter account as of 3.15pm.

CNA has asked SMRT for comment.

Members of the public took to social media to complain about the disruption.

According to Facebook user Eileen Khor, no announcement was made about the delay, and her train stopped at Phoenix station for 15 minutes.

Also posting on the Facebook group TATA SMRT, user Sin Mei said the train she was on stopped at South View for a quarter of an hour as well.

Another Facebook user Victor Lim subsequently posted on the group at about 9am that service had appeared to resume on the line.

A photo circulating on social media showed a stationary train on the tracks, with emergency responders at the scene.

At least one ambulance and one fire engine were seen.