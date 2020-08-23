LTA to add safety features, resurface road along PIE near Upper Bukit Timah after skidding accidents

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will add safety features and resurface a section of the road along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) over Jalan Anak Bukit, a segment near Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The authority on Saturday (Aug 22) announced the road works - slated to start next week - after at least four recent skidding accidents on the Anak Bukit Flyover.

An online video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Thursday, showed four separate incidents of vehicles losing control around a bend at the rightmost lane of the PIE towards Tuas.

The accidents purportedly happened between Aug 13 and Aug 18 this year.



In two of these instances, the cars skidded across four lanes to hit the barrier on the left.



LTA said in a Facebook post that it had studied the segment of the road.

"The majority of accidents at this location are due to speeding," it said. "We also carried out skid resistance readings for this segment and they are within the normal range."



The authority said it will broaden the lane markings, repaint the parapet wall with directional arrows and install new signs along the road segment.



"We will also bring forward our plan to resurface the coating for this section of the PIE, including the road shoulder. Works should start next week.

"Meanwhile, we would like to remind motorists to exercise greater caution when driving in rainy conditions and avoid speeding," added LTA.





