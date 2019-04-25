LTA awards contract for 100 new three-door buses to existing bus suppliers

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded the tender to acquire 100 three-door double-deck buses to two tenderers, it announced in a news release on Thursday (Apr 25).

“The buses will arrive in Singapore in batches and be deployed on the road starting from next year,” LTA said.

Alexander Dennis (Singapore) Services Pte Ltd and ST Engineering Land Systems Ltd were awarded contracts for fifty Euro 6 diesel buses each, for a sum of about S$34 million and S$30 million respectively.

LTA said both companies are existing bus suppliers, accounting for about 4 per cent and 23 per cent of Singapore’s bus fleet, respectively.

They were chosen after all bids were evaluated according to a criteria that included price, tenderer’s experience, track record, technical capabilities and compliance with local regulations.

The authority called a tender to procure the three-door double-deck buses in May last year after a trial under Tower Transit yielded “encouraging results”.



The trial ran from March to September 2017 on service 143. SMRT Buses also operated a three-door single-deck bus on services 190 and 901 from June 2017 to January 2018.

“Commuters generally welcomed the additional door on these buses as it made boarding and alighting smoother and quicker,” said LTA.