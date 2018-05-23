LTA awards S$1.16b contracts for construction of North-South Corridor tunnels

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded two civil contracts worth S$1.16 billion for the construction of the North-South Corridor (NSC) tunnels, the LTA said in a news release on Wednesday (May 23).



The first contract, worth S$602.6 million, was awarded to Samsung C&T Corporation, LTA said. Samsung C&T Corporation will be responsible for designing and constructing a 1.37km section of the tunnel, located between Toa Payoh Rise and Marymount Lane.



The company was also awarded the first NSC civil contract for the construction of the NSC tunnel between Novena Rise and Toa Payoh Rise in November last year.

LTA said the company has a "strong track record in Singapore", having completed several major projects including a 1.75km stretch of the Marina Coastal Expressway, the North-South Line's Marina South Pier Station as well as the Downtown Line's Expo and Upper Changi Stations.

They are also currently involved in the construction of the Xilin Station and tunnels, which are part of the Downtown Line Extension, as well as the Caldecott and Marine Parade Stations, which are part of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

The second contract, worth S$553.8 million, was awarded to a joint-venture between Leighton Contractors (Asia) and Yongnam Engineering & Construction. The companies will be responsible for a 0.64km stretch of the tunnel between Kampong Java Road and Suffolk Walk, as well as the widening of the Rochor Canal.



Commuter facilities such as pedestrian overhead bridges, sheltered linkways, bus stops and cycling paths will also be built along this stretch as part of the contract.



Leighton Contractors is an "established contractor in Australia" that has completed many road and railway infrastructure projects in Singapore and overseas, LTA said. It also constructed the Jalan Besar Station and tunnels on Downtown Line and are currently involved in the works for Springleaf Station on the TEL.



Yongnam Engineering & Construction is an "established local contractor" that has been involved in many sub-contract works for local road and rail tunnel projects, and are currently involved in the construction of six TEL stations, LTA said.

The NSC will include express bus lanes and cycling trunk routes to connect towns in the northern region to the city centre.

The bus lanes will help reduce commuting times from Woodlands, Sembawang, Yishun and Ang Mo Kio to the city by up to 30 minutes, and also make bus connections between residential towns along the NSC faster, LTA said previously.

The cycling trunk route will link up Park Connector Networks and the dedicated cycling path networks within HDB towns along the entire corridor to the city centre.

It is expected to be completed in 2026.

