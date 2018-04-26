LTA car crashes into power supply box, tree in accident along Kranji Way
SINGAPORE: A Land Transport Authority (LTA) car on Thursday (Apr 26) mounted a kerb and crashed into a power supply box before hitting a tree along Kranji Way.
Photos being circulated online showed a mangled power supply box and the damaged car. The accident also involved a minibus owned by the Kranji Countryside Association of Singapore.
The police were alerted to the incident at 2.30pm and investigations are ongoing.
A driver and a passenger were on the minibus and no injuries were reported, the police said. There were no passengers in the LTA car.