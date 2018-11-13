LTA impounds PMDs from Neuron Mobility, Telepod and Beam

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has impounded 42 personal mobility devices (PMDs) from three operators - Neuron Mobility, Telepod and Beam.

The PMDs were found available for hire at public place, in violation of the Parking Places Act.



PMDs from Neuron Mobility and Telepod were found at public places such as Bencoolen Street and Bayfront Avenue.

Telepod e-scooters impounded at a bus stop along Bayfront Avenue. (Photo: LTA)

A Beam PMD was found at Bugis MRT station and was impounded as the operator did not obtain an exemption to provide PMD-sharing services in any part of Singapore, despite LTA's prior notice of the regulatory requirements.



PMD-sharing operators are currently not permitted to operate on public land without a licence or an exemption by the Minister for Transport.

The only exemptions so far have been granted to operators to provide such services in specified boundaries at one-north, due to an existing agreement they have with landowner JTC.



LTA said it was disappointed that Neuron Mobility, Telepod and Beam deployed their PMDs illegally on public land, despite LTA’s repeated reminders and warnings between July and October 2018.



It is also investigating Neuron Mobility and Telepod for providing PMD-sharing services at public places without a licence or exemption.