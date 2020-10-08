LTA impounds all-terrain vehicle and 7 unregistered motorcycles in Tampines

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) impounded seven unregistered motorcycles and an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) during an enforcement operation around Hun Yeang Road and Tampines Avenue on Sunday (Oct 4).

"We also identified a number of other offences such as illegal vehicle modifications and riding against traffic flow," LTA said on Thursday in response to queries from CNA. "LTA takes a very serious view of such offences."



The operation was supported by the Traffic Police. LTA did not say if the operation was routine or if it was acting on a tip-off.

On Sunday, Facebook user Jerome Jeronimo posted a photo showing what appears to be LTA enforcement officers speaking to riders.

"To those of you who have been actively posting pics and videos of your local off-road rides on various social media platforms, I would like to heartily congratulate you," the user wrote.



Photos posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante show the off-road bikes and an ATV loaded on a tow lorry.

"We would like to remind the public that all motor vehicles must be registered with LTA and have their licence plates prominently displayed before they can be kept or used on public roads in Singapore," LTA said.

Those caught keeping or using an unregistered vehicle on public roads for the first time can be fined up to S$2,000, jailed up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

