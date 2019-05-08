LTA issues warning to Go-Jek driver in viral video

SINGAPORE: A warning has been issued to the Go-Jek driver involved in a viral video for unauthorised recording and disclosure of a clip of himself and a passenger, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) confirmed on Wednesday (May 8).

On Jan 29, private hire car driver Kamaruzzaman Abdul Latiff recorded a video of himself in an argument with his passenger. He later posted the video on Facebook, where it was shared thousands of times.

“LTA would like to remind all taxi drivers and private hire car drivers that they are not allowed to make recordings within their vehicles without LTA’s approval or disclose recordings to unauthorised personnel," a spokesperson said in response to queries.

“This is to ensure commuter privacy, safety and protection of personal data.”

VIRAL VIDEO OF “HOSTAGE” DISPUTE

The video, which appeared to be taken from the driver’s mounted mobile phone, showed the passenger accusing Mr Kamaruzzaman of trying to "cheat" her after he apparently took a route that passed an Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantry and required her to pay a fee.

She was also heard accusing him of taking her "hostage" when she could not get out of the car, which Mr Kamaruzzaman explained was due to the vehicle's "auto-lock" function.

Mr Kamaruzzaman had posted the video on Facebook on Jan 31, saying: "After a few days of thinking, I guess I better let it out.

"Pax (sic) accused me of kidnapping her just because of ERP. I have already made a police report and reported to Go-Jek. Be care (sic) to all PHV drivers."

He added: "She kept telling that I was trying to cheat her. I asked her to tell me if she knew how to avoid the ERP, but she couldn't direct me ..."

In early February, LTA said it was looking into the incident and needed to meet up with both driver and passenger to “hear their respective accounts”.

Mr Kamaruzzaman later told CNA that his interview with LTA “went well”.

He also said that he was asked why he recorded the incident; why he uploaded the video on social media; why he wanted to drive to the police station if the trip was "cut short"; and what happened before the recording.