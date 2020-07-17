LTA awards 4 Jurong Region Line contracts worth more than S$682 million

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded four contracts for the Jurong Region Line (JRL), worth about S$682.5 million in total.



In a news release on Friday (Jul 17), LTA said the contracts cover the construction of three JRL stations and their associated viaducts, the provision of the signaling system and half-height platform screen doors, the delivery of an integrated supervisory control system and the communications system for the line.



The contract for the design and construction of the three JRL stations and their associated viaducts was awarded to Daewoo Engineering & Construction - Yongnam Engineering & Construction Joint Venture at a value of S$320.4 million.



LTA said this contract covers the design and construction of Toh Guan, Jurong Town Hall and Pandan Reservoir stations as well as viaducts spanning 3.6km.



Toh Guan station will serve existing residential developments along Jurong East Central, places of worship and educational institutions such as Crest Secondary School, while Jurong Town Hall station will serve commuters travelling to and from International Business Park.



Artist's impression of Toh Guan station for the Jurong Region Line. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

Pandan Reservoir station will cater to residents around Teban Gardens and West Coast Road, as well as places of worship and Commonwealth Secondary School which are adjacent to the station.



Construction works for the three stations under this contract are expected to start later this year. LTA said residents and commuters who use these stations when the JRL is completed can expect to see significant time savings.



Daewoo is currently involved in the construction of Stevens station on the Thomson-East Coast Line while Yongnam is involved in the construction of the North-South Corridor. Yongnam was also involved in the building of Canberra station on the North-South Line.



Location of proposed JRL Toh Guan station. All station names used are working names. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

The contract for provision of the signalling system and half-height platform screen doors for the JRL was awarded to Siemens Mobility - Siemens Rail Automation, SAU Consortium at about S$215.5 million.



The contract includes the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the signalling system and half-height platform screen doors for the entire line.



The signalling system’s design is based on the communications-based train control (CBTC) signalling technology and supports fully-automated train operations. It will also be equipped with condition monitoring capabilities to support predictive maintenance over the life cycle of the system.



Artist's impression of Pandan Reservoir station along the Jurong Region Line. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

“Siemens’ SIRIUS CBTC system is used in the Downtown Line (DTL) in Singapore and several metros around the world, including the Este in Madrid, the Marmaray Rail Tube Tunnel in Istanbul and the Metro L2 in Changsha,” LTA said.



Siemens is also currently involved in the implementation of the signalling system and full-height platform screen doors for the DTL3 extension. It is also setting up the CBTC simulation facility for DTL.



Location of proposed Jurong Town Hall station. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

Two contracts for the provision of the integrated supervisory control system (ISCS) and the communications system for the JRL were awarded to ST Engineering Electronics (STEE) at an approximate combined value of S$146.6 million.



The ISCS is an important part of efficient rail operations as it provides the basic framework to enable a rail line’s operation control centre, depot control centre and passenger service centre to remotely supervise and control other electrical and mechanical systems and services, as well as civil equipment.



Location of proposed Pandan Reservoir station. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

The communications system for the JRL comprises sub-systems such as the communications backbone network, digital trunked radio, video surveillance, public address, telephone and travel information systems. This system is critical to ensure the safe and efficient operation of a fully-automated train system.



“STEE has a proven track record and a strong presence in the rail market in Singapore. It is currently involved in the implementation of ISCS and communications systems for Circle Line 6 and DTL3 extension projects,” LTA added.