LTA launches public engagement for Land Transport Master Plan 2040

SINGAPORE: Members of the public can now share their views on the next Land Transport Master Plan (LTMP) after a public engagement exercise was launched on Wednesday (Sep 19) by Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary.



A public consultation document was also released.



Over the next few months, the public, along with transport industry players and other stakeholders, can provide feedback on the future of Singapore’s land transport system through the consultation document, electronic polls as well as focus group discussions.



“These serve as starting points for LTA’s conversation with Singaporeans about the future of our land transport system for 2040 and beyond,” said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).



LTA has also appointed an LTMP advisory panel, chaired by SMS Puthucheary, with 14 other representatives drawn from “diverse backgrounds”.



“The Panel will consider the views gathered through the public engagements, deliberate on the various issues, and surface their recommendations in early 2019. These recommendations will be incorporated into LTA’s vision, policies and targets for LTMP 2040,” LTA said.



According to LTA, the document outlines three broad themes which will serve as starting points for discussion – making Walk Cycle Ride (WCR) the preferred way to travel, an easier and more inclusive WCR experience as well as a land transport system that improves quality of life.



On the first theme, LTA said that members of the public will be invited to share how the Government should balance between the different WCR priorities such as comfort, choice and speed, as well as how WCR can be made more attractive for users.



On the second theme, LTA said it is looking for views on how Singapore’s land transport system can better help those who face difficulties under WCR.



On the third theme, LTA added that it wants suggestions on how to create “a safer land transport system that also enhances liveability through stronger communities, better health and a cleaner environment”.



These pictures show the same area before (left) and after (right) LTA worked with Fajar Secondary School to close a six-metre gap between an existing sheltered walkway and the sheltered school gate. (Photos: LTA)

The launch was witnessed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who was also present for the opening of LTA’s SG Mobility Gallery as well as a ceremony to mark the completion of LTA’s Walk2Ride programme, a milestone from the previous LTMP.



PUBLIC TRANSPORT REMAINS KEY: LTA



At the launch, LTA added that it has made “significant investments” to improve Singapore’s public transport system, which it said continues to be a key piece in the blueprint to reinvent the city, affirming its vision for a people-centred land transport system.



“We promised more connections, better service and a transport system that supports a liveable and inclusive community,” it said.



LTA added that based on a recently released 2016 Household Interview Travel Survey (HITS), it is on track to achieve some of the 2030 targets set in the previous LTMP.



This includes, eight in 10 households living within 10 minutes’ walk of a train station; 85 per cent of public transport journeys under 20km being completed within 60 minutes; and 75 per cent of all journeys during peak hours being undertaken on public transport.