2 train disruptions over 2 days is 'unfortunate and frustrating': LTA

SINGAPORE: Having two train disruptions over two consecutive days is "very unfortunate and frustrating", the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Mar 29).

LTA issued a response after incidents on two different MRT lines disrupted train services on Sunday and Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday, the North-South Line experienced a signalling fault between Newton and City Hall stations, causing delays during the morning rush hour.



Affected commuters experienced a delay of about 45 minutes as trains had to be driven manually at a slower speed along the affected stretch, said LTA, adding that free bus services were provided.



Based on preliminary investigations, there was a software issue with the signalling system, said the authority.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As a precaution to rectify the fault, SMRT and Thales engineers rebooted the system after morning peak hour service," said LTA.

SMRT said earlier that there would be "a reset of the signalling system" at 10am, with no trains running between Toa Payoh and Marina South Pier stations for about 15 minutes.



The system is now working normally and train services have resumed, said LTA.

The authority said it is working with SMRT and Thales to look into the root cause of the incident, and will provide an update once it has details from the investigation.



Advertisement

On Sunday, train service was disrupted on the North-East Line due to a power fault at the overhead catenary system at Buangkok station, which was caused by a faulty insulator, said LTA.

The overhead catenary system provides power to trains. The affected insulator on the system has been replaced, said the authority.

LTA added that train service resumed within three hours and has since been running smoothly.

"There is currently an ongoing programme to replace the insulators with a better designed version, and we are working with SBS Transit to accelerate replacement of the rest of the insulators by June," said LTA.



The authority apologised for the inconveniences caused by the disruptions.

"To have two incidents over two days is very unfortunate and frustrating. They occurred over two separate lines, each for different reasons," said LTA.

"We apologise for the inconveniences caused. We will have to continue to dive into root causes whenever incidents like these happen and take firm actions. Maintaining rail reliability will be a continuous task."