LTA pilots Travel Smart information initiative to help commuters plan their journeys

SINGAPORE: Members of the public at Singapore's busiest MRT stations will be able to get more specific information to help them better plan their commute under a new initiative by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

By the end of July, 20 of Singapore's busiest MRT stations - including Yishun and Ang Mo Kio stations - will have posters presenting location-specific data on the most congested travel timings as well as alternative bus routes that commuters can consider for a more comfortable ride, LTA announced on Thursday (Jul 26).

This is one of the initiatives under the Travel Smart programme.

Another initiative is the Travel Smart Network of companies that adopt flexi-hours and encourage employees to use alternative modes of transport such as cycling.

Since August 2014, 220 organisations and 360,000 employees have joined the network.



Companies can tap on a Travel Smart grant to help them modify their workplaces to encourage workers to travel off-peak.



For example, Edmund Tie & Company used the grant in 2017 to install a door access system, which gave employees greater flexibility to arrive at work before 8am.



Meanwhile, the Differential Fares Scheme was also launched in December 2017, which gives 50-cent discounts to commuters who travel before 7.45am.



Since then, 325,000 commuters have benefitted from the scheme daily. This is an 8 per cent growth on the number of commuters who took trains in the early off-peak hours in 2017.