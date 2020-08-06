LTA to get new chief executive, leadership changes at JTC and SLA announced

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA), JTC Corporation (JTC) and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) will get new leaders at the helm from Sep 1.

LTA's current chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping, who took on the role in November 2016, will leave the administrative service and join a social enterprise.

He will be replaced by JTC CEO Ng Lang.

Mr Ng's position at JTC will be taken by SLA chief Tan Boon Khai, while SLA's deputy chief executive Simon Ong Hung Eng will step up as the authority's acting chief executive.

The leadership changes at the statutory boards were announced by the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Law in a joint news release on Thursday (Aug 6).

As chief executive of LTA, Mr Ngien served with "distinction and devotion", said the ministry

"Under Mr Ngien’s leadership, LTA and the public transport operators have significantly improved rail reliability, from around 180,000 mean lilometres between failure (MKBF) in 2017 to over 1.6 million MKBF today and restored public confidence in Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit system," the release added.



Mr Ngien also oversaw the upgrade of the North-South and East-West Lines, and led the delivery of several key projects such as the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL Phase 1) and the new Lornie Highway.

His successor, Mr Ng, was CEO of the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and National Parks Board of Singapore before joining JTC.

At JTC, Mr Ng oversaw the development of next-generation industrial estates in Jurong, Punggol and Woodlands North.

"He also drove the rejuvenation plans for older industrial estates such as the development of Sungei Kadut Eco-district to support the transformation of manufacturing and anchor new growth industries such as agri-food technology sector," said the release.

SLA CHIEF EXECUTIVE TAKES OVER AS JTC CEO

SLA chief executive Tan Boon Khai, who will take over as JTC CEO, was with CapitaLand Group prior to joining SLA in May 2015.

"Mr Tan pushed aggressively a broad series of digitisation and digitalisation efforts to build a more integrated data-driven structure for SLA and its stakeholders, and drive innovation through better use of technology," said the release.



"The Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Law would like to put on record their appreciation to Mr Ngien Hoon Ping, Mr Ng Lang and Mr Tan Boon Khai for their significant contributions and wish them all the best in their future endeavours."