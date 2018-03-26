LTA to test new number plate recognition cameras along expressways

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday (Mar 26) that it will be testing new camera systems and communications beacons along expressways and major thoroughfares from now until 2019.

The new Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera system will aid enforcement efforts by capturing vehicle number plates with greater accuracy, LTA said in a press release.

In addition, new Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) beacons will also be installed to further enhance positioning accuracy for navigation systems.

"These tests will enable LTA to determine the performance and reliability of such technologies under various real-life environmental and traffic conditions for future traffic management systems which will leverage Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology," said LTA in its news release.

The technologies do not need heavy physical infrastructure and will be mounted on existing roadside infrastructure such as overhead bridges, overhead gantry signs, lamp-posts and Expressway Monitoring Advisory System (EMAS) gantries.

Test equipment will be installed along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE), Central Expressway (CTE), Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Nicoll Highway.

Equipment will also be mounted onto vehicles and deployed at areas including Tuas South from April this year, before being expanded islandwide for testing.

Example of equipment that will be mounted onto vehicles. (Image: LTA)

The new tests come after LTA awarded a S$556 million contract in 2016 to the consortium of NCS and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine System Asia (MHI) to build a next-generation Electronic Road Pricing system based on GNSS technology.

The new system will allow motorists to eventually be charged according to distance travelled on congested roads, removing the need for physical gantries.