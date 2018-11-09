LTA to introduce caps on parking spaces at new private developments from February 2019

SINGAPORE: Caps on car parking spaces at new private developments will be introduced next year, under new parking standards announced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Nov 9).

LTA also announced that five areas will be gazetted for development as car-lite precincts. These are Marina South, Kampong Bugis, Woodlands North, Bayshore and Jurong Lake District.



The new Range-based Parking Provision Standards - which will be introduced from February next year - will replace the existing Car Parking Standards and Range-based Car Parking Standards, and are meant to give developers "greater flexibility" in managing parking provisions, said the authority.

The new standards will specify both the minimum and maximum number of car parking places a development must have - unlike the current Car Parking Standards, which only sets a minimum number.

In addition, there will be fewer car parking places under the new standards for certain types of new developments that fall under specific zones.

Depending on development type, new private developments in the Central Business District and Marina Bay, as well as those within 400m of a Rapid Transit System station, could have the maximum number of car lots they can have set at a 20 per cent reduction from current minimum standards (unless they are in a car-lite precinct).

(Image: LTA)

NEW CAR-LITE PRECINCTS

The five areas gazetted for development as car-lite precincts - Marina South, Kampong Bugis, Woodlands North, Bayshore and Jurong Lake District - will be planned with added support for public transport and alternative travel options.

Parking provisions for development applications here will be determined on a case-by-case basis, said LTA.

The changes to car parking provisions were introduced as part of changes to the Parking Places Act.

The Parking Places (Amendment) Act 2018 was passed in March this year to give LTA the power to better adjust parking provision for private developments and support a "car-lite Singapore".



At the time, LTA said this would allow Singapore to maximise the use of its limited land and free up car park space for other uses.

CATERING for MOTORCYCLISTS

To ensure new developments cater for motorcycles, LTA will also introduce requirements for motorcycle lots in all non-residential developments.

Five per cent of the total car and motorcycle parking lot provision for each development will be allocated to motorcycles.

Developments that have obtained the necessary approvals from the Urban Redevelopment Authority on or after Feb 1, 2019 will be allowed to provide any level of parking provision within the specified range, said LTA.

The changes will apply to new developments, redevelopment, selected additions and alteration and change of use applications received on or after Feb 1 next year, and will not be applied retrospectively.

