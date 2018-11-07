LTA to roll out more digital services including online VEP application

SINGAPORE: Motorists of foreign-registered cars and motorcycles will soon be able to apply for a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) online before entering Singapore, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Wednesday (Nov 7).

This is among several new digital services that will be available on the One.Motoring website from Nov 26.



Owners of foreign-registered vehicles will be able to apply for VEP on the website and collect and pay for VEP or Autopass cards from LTA's offices at Woodlands or Tuas Checkpoints when their applications are approved, LTA said.



Related services such as updates to vehicle insurance records, online payment and delivery of VEP or Autopass cards will be rolled out next year, LTA added.

For vehicle owners in Singapore, motorists will be able to transfer vehicle ownership, Preferential Additional Registration Fee (PARF) and Certificate of Entitlement (COE) rebates, and Temporary COE via the website, They will also be able to go on the website to deregister their vehicles or authorise a third party to help dispose of their vehicle.

SingPass or CorpPass 2-Factor Authentication (2FA) will be required for the new digital services. It will be used to confirm and complete transfers in a secure manner and eliminate the need to separately apply for a transaction Personal Identification Number (PIN), said LTA.

E-NOTIFICATIONS

Over the course of six months starting November, LTA will move away from the use of hardcopy letters to update vehicle owners on transactions, except for summonses. SMS notifications and e-letters sent to One.Motoring accounts will be used instead.

"For instance, when it is time to renew a vehicle's road tax, owners will receive an SMS alert to log on to the One.Motoring website using SingPass/CorpPass 2FA to retrieve his/her e-letters and to complete the transaction," LTA said.

Vehicle owners will be notified about the shift via mail. Those who choose to receive notifications through letters beyond the six-month period can choose to do so.

The digital services can also be available on electronic kiosks at LTA's Sin Ming office. By 2020, LTA aims to have an appointment-based system for its counter services, it said.

