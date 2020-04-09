COVID-19: Additional safe distancing measures implemented on public transport

SINGAPORE: Additional safe distancing measures will be implemented on public transport networks as Singapore steps up efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This comes after the elevated safe distancing measures set by the multi-ministry task force were implemented on Tuesday (Apr 7), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release on Thursday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Safe distancing stickers will be progressively rolled out on all trains, train stations, buses, bus stops and bus interchanges to mark out spaces and seats that should be avoided by commuters.

Safe distancing stickers, seen on MRT seats on Apr 9, 2020. (Photo: CNA Reader)

Safe distancing stickers, seen on an MRT train on Apr 9, 2020. (Photo: CNA Reader)

Advertisement

Advertisement

LTA is also working with Public Transport Operators to progressively deploy Transport Ambassadors, who will support the implementation of safe distancing measures in public transport networks.



These ambassadors will work with LTA enforcement officers and bus captains to ensure that commuters comply with the measures, such as limiting the number of commuters who can enter train stations and buses.

Safe distancing stickers will be used to help commuters space out on trains and buses. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

Thermal scanners will be deployed at selected MRT stations to screen commuters before they enter the stations.



"Commuters who have been picked up by the scanners as having a fever will not be allowed to enter the station and be asked to seek medical attention at the nearest clinic(s) immediately," said LTA.

"For a start, these thermal scanners have been deployed at Serangoon and Tiong Bahru MRT stations."

The authority has also reminded the public to be socially responsible during the circuit breaker period and to avoid unnecessary commutes.

“Those who need to travel for essential purposes should put on a reusable face mask when travelling in the public transport network, and refrain from crowding,” LTA added.

“They should also follow the instructions given by Transport Ambassadors and LTA’s enforcement officers so that we can preserve the elevated measures during this challenging period.”

The circuit breaker period started on Tuesday and is set to last until May 4. During this period, members of the public have been advised to stay home and avoid going out except for essential trips.

During this period, schools and workplaces have been ordered to shut down, except those deemed to be providing essential services.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram