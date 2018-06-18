LTA seizes 120 deregistered vehicles in sting operation

SINGAPORE: A total of 120 deregistered vehicles were seized during a sting operation by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) at several locations earlier this month.

The deregistered vehicles, mostly saloon cars, were seized from both car dealers and owners during the sting operation on Jun 7.

They had been either declared as exported or were kept beyond the permissible deadline for the vehicles to be disposed of, LTA said in a release on Monday (Jun 18).

Enforcement action was taken against unlawful possession of deregistered vehicles on Jun 7. (Photo: LTA)

The owners of the raided premises are currently assisting with LTA's investigations, the authority said.

Possessing, using or allowing a deregistered vehicle to be used beyond the permissible deadline is an offence.

Those convicted may be jailed for up to three months and/or fined up to S$2,000 for their first offence. Repeat offenders face up to six months' jail and/or a fine of up to S$5,000.

Owners who have deregistered their vehicles have one month to submit proof to the LTA that the vehicle has been properly disposed of at authorised scrapyards or export processing zones, or exported overseas.

Those guilty of making a false declaration to the LTA on the disposal of a vehicle may be jailed up to 12 months and/or fined up to S$5,000.

Additionally, as unregistered or deregistered vehicles are not covered by insurance, anyone found guilty of driving an uninsured vehicle may be jailed for up to three months and/or fined up to S$1,000. The offender will also be disqualified from driving for at least a year.