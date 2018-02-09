LTA awards S$500m contract to upgrade power supply system on North-South, East-West lines

SINGAPORE: The North-South and East-West lines (NSEWL) will get a new power supply system that will "significantly reduce" the number of power-related faults, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Feb 9).



Two contracts worth S$500 million have been awarded to Meiden Singapore. Work will begin this year and it is scheduled for completion in the early 2020s, announced LTA.

During a power outage, the new system will be able to automatically switch to another power supply source. "The system is also equipped with a Voltage Limiting Device-Fault Identification System, which will isolate power faults to specific stretches and speed up service recovery," LTA said.

It added that the system will also allow for real-time monitoring and better predict, detect and identify faults.



Additionally, LTA will also be increasing the capacity of the traction substations and intake power substations at Yasin, Bishan and Stamford.

"This will increase the NSEWL's power capacity and allow us to safely support more trains running on the line", said LTA.

TRACK CIRCUIT SYSTEM TO BE REPLACED AS WELL



A third contract worth S$73 million was also awarded to a consortium led by Siemens and ENGIE Services Singapore to replace the track circuit system on Singapore's two oldest MRT lines.



The new track circuit system will be able to "detect the location of trains on the line and facilitate speedier recovery from a signalling system failure", LTA said.

"It can also detect the presence of broken rails that require repair, as well as use its built-in condition monitoring system to pre-emptively address possible track circuit failures before they occur."

The power supply system and track circuit system are two of the six core systems that are being upgraded on the NSEWL. LTA and transport operator SMRT have already completed the replacement of the NSEWL's wooden sleepers and third rail.



Resignalling works are ongoing.

LTA added that it will be working closely with SMRT to ensure that the projects will be implemented smoothly.

"Once this and other renewal projects are completed, commuters can look forward to better journeys and improved reliability," said Mr Chua Chong Kheng, LTA's deputy chief executive for infrastructure and development.

LTA will also be awarding a tender to replace 66 first-generation NSEWL trains in the coming months.

