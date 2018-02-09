LTA to carry out islandwide study to measure impact of railway noise

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) plans to carry out an indepth islandwide study to gauge the impact of railway noise, the authority said in a news release on Friday (Feb 9).

This is part of ongoing efforts to reduce the impact of railway noise near residential areas, and the findings will be used to plan appropriate noise mitigation measures in the future, it said.

Current noise reduction measures include the installation of railway noise barriers.

According to the authority, measurements taken at residential buildings that had barriers installed showed a noise reduction of at least 5 decibels from passing trains.

In an update on Friday, LTA said that the first phase of a project to install such noise barriers is on track, with more than 80 per cent of planned barriers installed to date.

This follows the additional engineering hours that were allocated to rail engineers and maintenance crew from last December, which LTA credited for the project's "gaining momentum".

"These extra hours have been useful in providing the crew with more track access time for maintenance and improvement works, including the installation of noise barriers," said LTA.

Under Phase 1 of the project, 11.5km of railway noise barriers are planned for 25 locations across the island, with the remaining works "on track" for completion this year according to LTA's update.

Design works for Phase 2 of the project - which will see an additional 10km of railway noise barriers at 20 locations along the North-South and East-West Lines - are ongoing and installation works are expected to start in the second half of the year, said LTA.

Installation works for noise barriers at turnout sections - where trains can change tracks - at rail viaducts have also begun, starting with a section at Lakeside MRT station.