LTA suspends COE bidding exercises for April amid new COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: The certificate of entitlement (COE) bidding exercises for April will be suspended, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a media release on Sunday (Apr 5).

This as motor vehicle dealerships and showrooms will be closed during the period when enhanced safe distancing measures kick in from Apr 7 to May 4.

Announced on Friday by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, these measures will see all schools and workplaces - except for those providing essential services - be closed, as part of a month-long "circuit breaker" to stem the COVID-19 outbreak here.

LTA said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and update on subsequent bidding exercises.

Dealers may use their existing stock of Temporary COEs (TCOEs) to register new vehicles, it said.

A day earlier, LTA announced the suspension of Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges at all gantries from Monday on expectations that traffic will be significantly reduced following the closure of schools and most workplaces next week.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in a separate Facebook post on Saturday that he had asked LTA to suspend ERP charging in expectations that road traffic "should plunge further".

"All gantries will stop charging for one month as we expect traffic to be light," he said.

"Meanwhile, let’s cooperate with MOH: Stay home, stay safe and stay focused on keeping COVID at bay."

