2-passenger limit for taxis and private-hire cars to be lifted from Jun 14: LTA

SINGAPORE: The two-passenger limit for taxis and private-hire cars will be lifted from Jun 14, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Jun 11), in line with the updated COVID-19 restrictions on permissible group sizes.



Last month, LTA announced that taxis and private-hire cars could carry only up to two passengers, as Singapore tightened COVID-19 restrictions following a spike in community infections.



Amid a fall in such cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday said that the limit on group sizes for social gatherings will be increased from two to five people starting Jun 14.

It remains mandatory for taxi, private-hire car drivers and passengers to wear their masks at all times. Taxi and private-hire car drivers should decline to ferry passengers who do not wear masks, said LTA.

Paid car-pooling services that are matched through licensed ride-hail platforms such as GrabHitch and RydePool may also resume on Jun 14. However, paid car-pooling trips that are arranged through informal platforms, such as Telegram groups, remain illegal.



Car-pooling trips that do not involve payment, such as those between families or colleagues, are allowed. This is subject to the prevailing permissible group size of five people.

Taxi drivers, private-hire car drivers and passengers are strongly encouraged to bring their TraceTogether token or keep their TraceTogether mobile app switched on to facilitate contact tracing efforts, said LTA.

"Early detection of close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases will help to protect drivers, passengers and their loved ones, and prevent further spread in the community," said the authority.



