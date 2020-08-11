NTUC LearningHub appointed as training provider for taxi and private-hire drivers: LTA

SINGAPORE: NTUC LearningHub has been appointed as a new training provider for the taxi driver and private-hire car driver vocational licences, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (Aug 11).



Singapore Polytechnic has also been appointed as a new test centre for these licence courses, said LTA, and will start providing test services from Aug 15.



Singapore Polytechnic replaces the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) as a test centre for the vocational licences. e2i will cease to provide test services from Sep 30.



With its appointment, NTUC LearningHub will become the third training provider for taxi drivers and private-hire car drivers when it starts training on Sep 1. The existing training providers are ComfortDelGro Taxi and the Singapore Taxi Academy.



The authority said it is working with NTUC LearningHub and Singapore Polytechnic to provide "more holistic upskilling and reskilling opportunities" for taxi and private-hire car drivers.

"This will enhance drivers’ skillsets and employability, to help ease their transition to other sectors."

In consultation with industry stakeholders, LTA is also reviewing the current curriculum for the vocational licences for greater parity between the taxi and private-hire car industries, the authority said.

"The current curriculum will be updated to take into account evolving industry practices and new technologies so that the training programme remains relevant to the industry’s needs," said LTA.

More details of the curriculum review will be provided in the fourth quarter of 2020, the agency added.

In May, LTA delayed the implementation of a new regulatory framework for the taxi and private-hire car sectors to October, to allow operators to focus on dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.



The new regulatory framework follows the passage of the Point-to-Point (P2P) Passenger Transport Industry Bill in August 2019, under which all ride-hail and street-hail operators with a fleet size of more than 800 vehicles will have to be licensed.

