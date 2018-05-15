LTA to buy 100 three-door buses after 'encouraging' trials

The buses will take to the road in 2020.

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has called a tender to buy 100 three-door buses based on positive commuter feedback and "encouraging results" of earlier trials, it said on Tuesday (May 15).

As part of earlier trials, Tower Transit operated a three-door double-decker bus from March to September last year, while SMRT operated a three-door single-deck bus from June last year to January this year.

The purchase of the 100 new buses will "allow LTA to better assess suitability for fleet-wide implementation, and also replace ageing buses in the fleet", the authority said in a news release.

According to LTA, during the trials commuters welcomed the additional door on the buses as it made boarding and alighting from buses smoother and quicker.

"To further improve commuter flows and shorten journey times, LTA will explore feasible improvements to the current bus designs with bus suppliers," it said.

