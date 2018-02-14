LTA to extend trial of lighted pavements until end of year

SINGAPORE: A current trial, that has LED light strips embedded in pavements of pedestrian crossings, will be extended until the end of the year in order to assess its effectiveness.

The Land Transport Authority on Wednesday (Feb 14) said the trial, which was launched last May, will also be extended to two new locations at St Andrew's Road and Bencoolen Street.

The trial currently operates at Buyong Road near the intersection of Orchard Road and the Victoria Street crossing outside Bugis Junction.



Due to the encouraging response from pedestrians, LTA said it decided to extend the trial, which was originally planned for six-months.

"The extension will also allow LTA to assess the effectiveness of the LED traffic light strips over a longer period," it added.



The two new locations will see "refined designs with green arrows that are more intuitive to better attract pedestrians’ attention", said LTA.



At the St Andrew's Road crossing in front of the National Gallery Singapore, the LED lights will operate in tandem with the pedestrian traffic lights.



For instance, the arrows on the pavement will first display a steady green to indicate pedestrians' right of way and will eventually flash green to warn pedestrians not to cross the road.

In contrast, the arrows at Bencoolen Street crossing between OG Albert and Sim Lim Square will flash in a sequential running green light when pedestrians have the right of way.

When the red-man signal is on, both locations will have horizontal strips that light up in a steady red, said LTA.

The LED lights at Bencoolen Street will be implemented at the end of February while St Andrew's Road will have its lights implemented with immediate effect.

LTA said after receiving public feedback for the current trial, it has replaced existing light strips with brighter versions for better visibility during daytime. The surface of the traffic light strips has also been roughened to make them slip-proof.

