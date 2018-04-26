LTA to review traffic light scheme at right-turn junctions following fatal accidents

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will install red-amber-green arrows in as many of the 1,600 traffic junctions as possible in the coming years.

This means motorists will have to wait for the arrow to turn green before making a right turn. There have been suggestions in recent days for authorities to do away with the "discretionary" right turn, following two fatal accidents at traffic junctions.

"In five years, the vast majority of traffic junctions will have red-amber-green (RAG) arrows," said Mr Chandrasekar, LTA's group director of traffic and road operations on Thursday (Apr 26).



"Where it is not feasible to implement RAG arrows, LTA will look into other features, such as turning pockets, lighted road studs, integrated pedestrian countdown timers, dashed pedestrian crossing lines and 'Give Way to Pedestrian' signs, to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow," he said.

So far, red-amber-green arrows are in place at 200 junctions.



Image showing road safety measures to be implemented at traffic junctions. (Source: LTA)

The two fatal accidents earlier this month - in Clementi and Bukit Timah - both involved drivers colliding with oncoming vehicles while trying to turn right, prompting growing calls for the authorities to review the traffic light scheme at such junctions.

A petition on the matter has drawn more than 15,000 signatures in four days.

LTA said it is "saddened" by the fatal accidents and is working with the Traffic Police to conduct investigations.

The authority added that it carries out "regular reviews" to ensure that the roads are safe for motorists and pedestrians. Since 2015, it has identified 21 "black spots" or accident-prone locations, and enhanced their safety with a combination of measures like red-amber-green arrows, special signs or road markings.



The Land Transport Authority will look into other road safety measures such as “Give Way to Pedestrian” signs at traffic junctions, it said. (Photo: LTA)

However, Mr Chandrasekar urged motorists and pedestrians to "play their part" by exercising good road safety practices.

"For motorists, these include slowing down at junctions, signalling, and paying attention to changing road situations. Road users must observe traffic rules at all times, and exercise patience and care to ensure their own safety as well as that of others," he said.

"We thank readers and the public for their suggestions on how safety can be further enhanced at right turn junctions."



The "black spots" identified by LTA are:

In 2015

1. Victoria St/Rochor Rd (Jct)



2. Lentor Ave/Yio Chu Kang Rd (Jct)



3. Jurong West Ave 1/Corporation Rd (jct)

4. Balestier Rd/Serangoon Rd/Lavender St (Jct)

5. Geylang Rd (between Lor 24 to Aljunied Rd/Lor 22)

6. Serangoon Rd (between Balestier Rd/Lavender St to Towner Rd/Boon Keng Rd)

In 2017

1. AYE (ECP) near Clementi Ave 2



2. ECP (AYE) near Still Rd South

3. BKE (PIE) near KJE

4. BKE (Woodlands) near KJE

5. BKE (Woodlands) near SLE

6. BKE (Woodlands) near Woodlands Ave 3



7. BKE (Woodlands) before Woodlands Centre Rd



8. KJE (PIE) near Brickland Rd



9. CTE (City) near Braddell Rd



10. CTE (City) near Balestier Rd



11. TPE (PIE) near Tampines flyover



12. SLE (BKE) near Mandai Rd



13. SLE (BKE) at Upp Seletar flyover



14. SLE (CTE) near Lentor Ave



15. SLE (CTE) near Mandai Rd