Lucky Plaza accident: Vivian Balakrishnan visits victims in hospital, sends condolences to families of deceased

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Monday (Dec 30) that he has paid a visit to the victims of the Lucky Plaza accident being treated at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In a Facebook post, Dr Balakrishnan also expressed condolences to the families of the two Filipinos who died in the car crash, which happened on Sunday evening. Four people were also injured.

"Singaporeans are shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of life and injuries to six Filipinos at Lucky Plaza yesterday," wrote Dr Balakrishnan.



Eyewitnesses said the car ran into several women as they stood on a walkway near the shopping centre. CCTV footage also emerged on Monday showing a car crashing into a railing where people had been standing, before landing on a service road leading out of Lucky Plaza's car park.

Leaked CCTV footage of the Lucky Plaza accident shows a black car (circled) mounting the kerb before ramming a group of women on the footpath (top right). Two were killed and four others injured, all Filipino women working in Singapore.

"What was supposed to be a day of rest, fellowship and celebration turned into a tragedy," said Dr Balakrishnan, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was working closely with the Philippine Embassy to help the families involved.

"Our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We pray for a quick recovery for the injured."



Dr Balakrishnan said that he, along with Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Low Yen Ling, visited the injured at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

"SPS (Manpower) Low Yen Ling and I met those who are hospitalised at Tan Tock Seng Hospital to personally convey our sympathies. We thanked them for their hard work and contributions to Singapore over many years," he wrote.



"As we prepare to welcome the New Year with our families, it is timely to also remember the invaluable contributions of those who help in our households, provide care for our family members and sacrifice so much in order to provide for their own families far away," added the minister.



All of the victims are foreign domestic workers.

The Philippine Embassy confirmed on Monday that one of the victims who died and another, who is critically injured, are sisters.



A photo circulating on social media of paramedics attending to victims after an accident at Lucky Plaza on Dec 29, 2019.

A cordon erected near the entrance of the Lucky Plaza apartment block after a car ran onto a walkway and knocked down pedestrians on Dec 29, 2019.

The embassy said it was coordinating with the employers of the victims on plans to have their bodies repatriated to the Philippines.



The Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics (HOME) has opened a channel through its Facebook page for members of the public to donate to the victims' families.

A 64-year-old male driver was arrested on Sunday for dangerous driving causing death.

The man, who is a driver-partner with ride-hailing firm Grab, was suspended amid investigations.

