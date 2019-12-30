Lucky Plaza accident: CCTV footage emerges of moments before fatal crash

SINGAPORE: Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage purportedly showing the scene outside Lucky Plaza just before Sunday's fatal car crash has emerged.

The video, which shows the incident from four different camera angles, began circulating on social media on Monday (Dec 30) afternoon. The footage appears to be a recording of a CCTV monitor, which indicates the location as Nutmeg Link Bridge.



In the top left screen, a dark-coloured car can be seen leaving the drop-off point outside the Lucky Plaza apartment block along Nutmeg Road and making a U-turn at the T-junction. The car then accelerates across the two-lane road, mounting the kerb and onto the footpath.

In the next screen, the car is seen running into a group of people standing on the footpath and crashing into a railing.



A black car (circled) is seen a moment before crashing into a group of women on the footpath (top right) outside Lucky Plaza, in leaked CCTV footage of the accident.

The CCTV clip, which appears to have been sped up, then shows the car landing on a service road leading out of Lucky Plaza's car park.



Two were killed in the accident and four others injured. All of them were Filipinos working in Singapore.



The Philippine Embassy confirmed that the victims’ families in the Philippines had been informed.



One of the victims who died and another, who is critically injured, are sisters, Philippine Embassy charge d'affaires Adrian Bernie Candolada told CNA.



A 64-year-old driver was arrested on Sunday for dangerous driving causing death, police said.



The man, who is a Grab driver, was suspended by the ride-hailing firm as investigations are underway.



Lucky Plaza is a popular gathering place for Filipino domestic workers on their days off on Sundays.



Other videos circulating online show that many had been in the immediate vicinity of the accident.



A photo circulating on social media of paramedics attending to victims after an accident at Lucky Plaza on Dec 29, 2019.

Members of the public have come forward with offers of donations, a spokesperson from the Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics (HOME) told CNA.

"We will be giving these donations to the family of the deceased through our volunteer."

The organisation said it has opened a channel through its Facebook page for members to donate tothe victims' families.

The Centre for Domestic Employees said it is also planning to set up a donation channel.