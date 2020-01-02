Lucky Plaza accident: Second Filipino killed in car crash to be repatriated

SINGAPORE: The body of 41-year-old Abigail Leste, one of two women who died after being hit by a car at Lucky Plaza last week, will be flown home to the Philippines on Thursday (Jan 2), said the Philippine Embassy in Singapore.

The remains of fellow Philippines national Arlyn Picar Nucos, 50, were repatriated on Wednesday after a wake at Sin Ming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two women, who had worked in Singapore as foreign domestic workers, were killed in a car crash that also injured four other Filipino helpers.

Arlyn's sister, 56-year-old Arceli, was seriously injured and is still warded in hospital along with Ms Egnal Limbauan, 43.

Two of the victims, Ms Laila Laudencia, 44, and Ms Demet Limbauan, 37, have been discharged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The body of Arlyn Nucos is moved to the hearse after the wake on on Wednesday Jan 1 , 2020. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

FRIENDS PAY THEIR RESPECTS

Dozens of family members and friends attended Nucos' wake on New Year's Day. Loved ones of Leste, a mother-of-two, had gathered on Tuesday to say their final goodbyes.

In a statement on Thursday, the embassy said: “The remains of one of the two Filipinos who died in the incident were shipped home last night, Jan 1, 2020.

“The second will be flown home today, Jan 2, 2020.”

It confirmed that Ms Laudencia and Ms Limbauan have been discharged.

SYMPATHY AND CONCERN

The embassy also thanked those who sent their well wishes to the victims’ families.

“We thank all those who have expressed their sympathy and concern for the victims and their families and encourage everyone to continue to pray for the fast and full recovery of those still in confinement,” the statement added.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Parliamentary Secretary Low Yen Ling were also thanked for visiting those injured and confined in hospital.

Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Parliamentary Secretary (Manpower) Low Yen Ling visiting the injured foreign domestic workers at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. (Photo: MOM)

“Their presence certainly lifted their spirit,” the embassy said, adding that it will continue to extend the necessary assistance and support for the victims and their next of kin.