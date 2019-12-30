Two women injured in Lucky Plaza accident discharged from hospital

SINGAPORE: Two of the women who were injured in the Lucky Plaza accident on Sunday have been discharged from hospital, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary (Manpower) Low Yen Ling on Monday (Dec 30).

In a Facebook post, Ms Low extended her sympathies to the families of the victims of the car crash, which killed two and injured four.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All the victims were Filipino domestic workers.

Ms Arlyn Nocus, 50, and Ms Abigail Leste, 41, died in the accident. Arlyn's sister, 56-year-old Arceli was seriously injured and is still warded in hospital along with Ms Egnal Limbauan, 43.

Two of the victims, Ms Laila Laudencia, 44, and Ms Demet Limbauan, 37, have been discharged.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, Ms Low and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan paid a visit to the accident victims who were receiving treatment at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In a Facebook post, Dr Balakrishnan expressed condolences to the families of the two Filipinos who died.

"Singaporeans are shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of life and injuries to six Filipinos at Lucky Plaza yesterday," wrote Dr Balakrishnan.



"What was supposed to be a day of rest, fellowship and celebration turned into a tragedy," said Dr Balakrishnan, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was working closely with the Philippine Embassy to help the families involved.

"Our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We pray for a quick recovery for the injured."



Dr Balakrishnan also said that he and Ms Low thanked the victims for their "hard work and contributions to Singapore over many years".



The Nucos, who hail from La Union in Northern Philippines, have been working as domestic helpers in Singapore since 1990, said a report in Philippine news site Rappler.



Sisters Arceli (left) and Arlyn Nucos were both in a horrific car crash outside Lucky Plaza on Dec 29, 2019. Arlyn died from her injuries while Arceli was warded in hospital. (Photos: Facebook)

"As we prepare to welcome the New Year with our families, it is timely to also remember the invaluable contributions of those who help in our households, provide care for our family members and sacrifice so much in order to provide for their own families far away," said the minister.



Ms Low also extended her sympathies to the families of the six victims in a separate Facebook post on Monday night.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to all the families of the six affected helpers and to Ms Abigail D Leste and Ms Arlyn P Nucos who died from the impact of the accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all," said Ms Low.

Leaked CCTV footage of the Lucky Plaza accident shows a black car (circled) mounting the kerb before ramming a group of women on the footpath (top right). Two were killed and four others injured, all Filipino women working in Singapore.

"We wish and pray for the speedy recovery of Ms Arceli P Nucos and Ms Egnal L Limbauan, who remain warded under the treatment and close eyes of doctors and nurses. We're thankful that Ms Laila F Laudencia has since been discharged and Ms Demet L Limbauan has just been discharged from the hospital early this evening after a period of treatment," Ms Low added.



Ms Low acknowledged that "many Singaporeans are concerned for the accident victims" and said that the Centre for Domestic Employees has started a fundraising exercise to help them.

A photo circulating on social media of paramedics attending to victims after an accident at Lucky Plaza on Dec 29, 2019.

A screengrab of a video circulating on social media of paramedics attending to victims after an accident at Lucky Plaza on Dec 29, 2019.

She also spoke of the "bravery of those who stepped forward yesterday to help the victims" and thanked medical teams for looking after the injured women as best as they could.



"As we continue to keep the victims in our prayers, we also remember the many foreign domestic workers who keep our families going with their dedication and invaluable service.

"Many of our foreign domestic helpers have become like family to us. May we also take this time to express our thanks and appreciation to the foreign domestic helpers who serve us," said Ms Low.

LUCKY PLAZA ACCIDENT



Eyewitnesses said the car ran into several women as they gathered on a walkway along Nutmeg Road just outside Lucky Plaza.

CCTV footage also emerged on Monday showing a car crashing into a railingwhere a few people had been seated, before landing on a service road leading out of Lucky Plaza's car park.

The Philippine Embassy confirmed on Monday that one of the victims who died and another, who is critically injured, are sisters. The embassy also said it was coordinating with the employers of the victims on plans to have their bodies repatriated to the Philippines.



A 64-year-old male driver was arrested on Sunday for dangerous driving causing death.

The man, who is a driver-partner with ride-hailing firm Grab, has been suspended amid investigations.

