Lucky Plaza accident: Two victims in hospital now in ‘stable’ condition

SINGAPORE: Two of the Filipino workers involved in the fatal Lucky Plaza accident are still undergoing treatment, but are “now stable”, the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) said in a Facebook post on Sunday (Jan 12).

The accident, which took place on Dec 29, claimed the lives of two women and injured four others.

The two deceased were identified as Ms Abigail Danao Leste and Ms Arlyn Picar Nucos.

Among the four injured were Ms Arceli Picar Nucos, who is Ms Arlyn's sister. Two others are cousins Ms Egnal Layugan Limbauan and Ms Demet Limbauan Limbauan. The fourth injured victim is Ms Laila Flores Laudencia.

All six women are domestic workers from the Philippines working in Singapore.

Ms Laila Laudencia, who was injured in a car accident on Dec 29, 2019, takes a wefie with her friends during one of their outings outside Lucky Plaza - the scene of the crash. She and her friends often gather there on Sundays. (Photo: Courtesy of Luz Rivera)

Sisters Arceli (left) and Arlyn Nucos were both in a horrific car crash outside Lucky Plaza on Dec 29, 2019. Arlyn died from her injuries while Arceli was warded in hospital. (Photos: Facebook)

Ms Arceli and Ms Egnal, who are still in Tan Tock Seng Hospital, “have been moved to the normal wards”, the chairman of the Centre for Domestic Employees Mr Yeo Guat Kwang said.

“Both have been through extensive medical treatments and we ask for your continued prayers, and give them privacy and time while they embark on their rehabilitation and recovery journey,” Mr Yeo added.

CENTRE OFFERING EMOTIONAL COUNSELLING FOR THOSE AFFECTED

It was previously reported that the other two injured, Ms Laila and Ms Demet, have been discharged. Mr Yeo provided an update on the women saying, “Demet and Laila are continuing their recovery and will continue working with their current employers."

“CDE is in regular contact with both and will provide further assistance to them should either require help.”

Flower bouquets and other tributes are laid by the railings near Lucky Plaza on Dec 31, 2019, where a fatal accident has occurred. (Photo: Rachel Phua)

In partnership with The Salvation Army, the centre has also extended emotional counselling to anyone affected by the accident.

“So far, six people have been assisted by CDE through these sessions - all of whom are Filipino workers who were friends or relations of the affected workers, as well as our own staff,” Mr Yeo said.

“We have also extended this service to Demet and Laila should they require it.”

PAYMENTS TO BE MADE TO FAMILIES OF DECEASED

In the Philippines, the bereavement and funeral arrangements for Ms Abigail and Ms Arlyn have concluded, Mr Yeo added, explaining how the centre will send the funds raised to their families.

“In the coming days, CDE intends to complete the necessary financial and governance formalities to disburse an initial payment to the two families from the charitable monies raised, to cover their most urgent and immediate needs,” he said.

“Following this initial payment, we will be making continuous monthly support payments to the four surviving workers and the (dependents) of the two deceased, up until they have regained financial independence or the donated funds are exhausted.

“It is our hope that we can stretch this supplementary monthly support and additional assistance for the victims and/or dependents for as long as possible.”



Emotional scenes as mourners gather at the wake of Filipino domestic worker Arlyn Nucos who was one of the victims of the Lucky Plaza car crash on Sunday Dec 29, 2019. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A person wiping away her tears at the wake of Ms Abigail Leste on Dec 31, 2019. Ms Leste died in the Lucky Plaza car crash. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

"WE WITNESSED OUR COMMUNITY PULLING TOGETHER"

In the post, Mr Yeo also thanked the medical staff of Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the community in Singapore.

A woman lights a candle at the memorial. (Photo: Cindy Co)

Messages of condolences and flowers left for two women who lost their lives in a car accident at Lucky Plaza on Dec 29, 2019. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

He said: “CDE will like to express our gratitude to the medical staff of TTSH for all they have done for the victims of the accident.

“We are thankful and encouraged by the outpouring of help and support for our domestic workers in the last two weeks.

“In many instances, we witnessed our community pulling together to help and support strangers who have less or have suffered more.

“We continue to hope our social compact is strengthened further after this incident and that Singaporeans continue to appreciate and cherish the contributions of all migrant workers.”



